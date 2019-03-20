Bradley Gingerich, Paul Chaput, Bradyn Arth and Jane Woertman, an established team of Edmonton-based multifamily investment advisors, recently joined Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap. Formerly with CBRE Limited, the team “brings an outstanding track record and extensive relationships with major investors in the industry,” says IPA in a news release.

“The addition of this experienced team of multifamily investment specialists deepens the firms’ North American presence and expands our platform to key markets across western Canada,” says Jeffery Daniels, senior vice president, IPA Multifamily. “This team is known throughout Canada as one of the top multifamily investment sales teams in the country; their calibre and reputation truly complements our growth initiative. We see great opportunity in cross-border capital flows, collaboration and synergies with our existing multifamily force in the U.S. and Canada.”

Gingerich, a commercial real estate veteran with more than 20 years of experience, joins the firm as a senior managing director. Chaput has 15 years of industry experience while Arth began his career with CBRE Limited in 2010. Both join as senior vice presidents. Woertman has been with the team since 2016 and will continue to manage their business operations.

“We were drawn to Marcus & Millichap’s IPA division by the level of specialization the firm brings to the marketplace and strength of its collaborative investment sales platform,” says Gingerich. “The company’s recent acquisitions of respected firms in eastern Canada further demonstrates the commitment to grow across North America.”