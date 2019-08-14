Luis Moniz, a sales rep with Century 21 Heritage Group in Bradford, Ont., recently held his annual golf tournament to support Katelynn Fox. Katelynn has a severe form of distal arthrogryposis, known as Freeman-Sheldon Syndrome (FSS). Approximately 100 cases have been reported to date for this rare condition. Characteristics currently impacting Katelynn include club feet, hip dysplasia, windblown hands with joint contracture and low muscle mass affecting her mobility.

A cheque for $22,000 was presented to the Fox family at Century 21 Heritage Group’s Bradford office. The funds will help Katelynn get surgical procedures to correct her feet and hands, aids to keep them in place as she grows and various therapies.

“This year was fantastic,” says Moniz. “We had outstanding attendance and support and everyone really enjoyed themselves. It is really humbling to have had so much continued support from the local businesses in our community.”