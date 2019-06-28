Well-known Toronto broker and developer Brad J. Lamb recently launched Live Talk with Lamb, a new podcast co-hosted by Lamb and SiriusXM’s Todd Shapiro.

“Uncensored, frank and to-the-point, Lamb serves up his expert insight, unabashed opinions, and practical advice for the everyday Canadian navigating the evolving real estate and development landscape,” says a news release from Lamb Development Corp. The podcast is now available for download and streaming on his website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud. There are 10 episodes available.

In the podcasts, Lamb breaks down his tricks of the trade for brokers, buyers and investors, along with tips for succeeding in business and life with personal advice that everyone can relate to, the company says.

“Everyday I get up and say to myself, ‘Okay, what you’re going to do today is work harder than anyone else. You’re going to make mistakes, but you’re going to work harder than anyone else. Just keep working hard and don’t get down on yourself,’” says Lamb.

Lamb has 30 years of industry experience. He has been responsible for the marketing and sales campaigns of more than 30 condominium projects across six major Canadian cities.