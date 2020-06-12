Brandon Gough, a sales rep with Coldwell Banker RMR Real Estate, opened a restaurant on King Street East in Bowmanville called iGreek in 2016. It supplies fresh, never frozen product and uses a local farm to provide all the supplies for its meals. Following the COVID-19 shutdown, Gough decided to give back to the community by providing meals for front-line workers at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa and Bowmanville.

In conjunction with the CB RMR offices in Brooklin, Whitby and Oshawa (now one office operating out of Dundas Street East in Whitby) Gough and RMR provided 100 free meals for the workers.

Cathy Ayotte from the Port Perry office contacted Gough and paid for meals to be provided to the nurses at the Rapid Response Oncology Centre at Lakeridge Oshawa. They were surprised and extremely grateful – it was first time they received a group lunch.