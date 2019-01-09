Bob Van De Vrande inducted as Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington president

Bob Van de Vrande, broker of record of Apex Results Realty, has been inducted as president of the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) for 2019.

Van de Vrande has been a member of the association since 1988. He was first elected to the RAHB Board of Directors in 2012 and elected again in 2016.

“I’m looking forward to serving the over 3,150 RAHB Realtors in the greater Hamilton-Burlington and outlying areas.” says Van de Vrande. “In 2019, our board will continue to provide quality services to our members and focus on professionalism, so consumers know they are working with Realtors who are held to the highest standard.”

Joining Van de Vrande on RAHB’s 2019 Board of Directors are: Nikola Bucalo, president-elect; Jack Loft, immediate past president; Hank Balfoort; Kathy Della-Nebbia; Jacqueline Norton; Stephanie Pinet; Andrew Robertson; Julie Sergi; Brian Shaw; and Nicolas von Bredow.