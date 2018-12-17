Bob Gray, who has spent the past 30+ years working in the medical products industry servicing the private physician clinic market in the Vancouver area, recently joined Royal LePage Westside as a sales rep. He plans to market his real estate services to a loyal clientele of physicians and their auxiliary staff.

Gray says he joined the brokerage because it is known for its in-depth training of new salespeople and because managing broker Barbara Bell-Olsen and broker/owner Michael Bertrand are well-regarded industry veterans.