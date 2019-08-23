Blue Door Realty Group in Toronto recently joined the Aventure Realty Network. Broker/owner Dimitri Kalkounis has 19 years of corporate and IT leadership experience and strengthens his brokerage through his entrepreneur mentoring programs, says Aventure president Bernie Vogt. Blue Door Realty Group delivers residential, new construction and commercial services to its markets.

KB Realty in Kingston, Ont. has also joined the network. Broker/owner Wendy Hay has a successful background in sales, marketing and customer service, says Vogt. The company delivers a full suite of residential, commercial, recreational and military transfer services to the Kingston and area market.

The network of independent brokerages now has 54 member companies and nearly 3,000 sales professionals.