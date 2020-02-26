The London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) Board of Directors announced that Blair Campbell will serve as its president this year. Campbell is the broker of record and owner of Accsell Realty. He has been a Realtor with LSTAR since 2007.

“There is so much going on in the business of real estate today, so I’m very excited to take on

this leadership role as we work to move LSTAR forward,” says Campbell. “The real estate profession continues to change at a rapid rate, whether it’s regarding developments in technology, data management or consumer trends.”

Originally from St. Thomas, Ont., Campbell earned an MBA from University of Windsor. He is a member of the London Chamber of Commerce and the London CEO Alliance and previously was a member of MacKay CEO Forums.