Beverly and Blair Gordon, owners of Century 21 Foothills, recently received the Mrs. John A. Campbell award from Sheep River Health Trust in Okotoks, Alta.

The Sheep River Health Trust aims to promote health and wellbeing throughout Okotoks and the surrounding communities. The Gordons were recognized for raising money for the Health Champion Program, which supports local initiatives and helps to facilitate health services in Okotoks and the surrounding communities.

“Our entire family from grandchildren to parents is involved and donate monthly to the trust,” said the Gordons in a news release. “Our sales representatives always get involved with the golf tournament, Radiothon, Avenue of Trees and the Photos with Santa campaigns. All the funds raised from these campaigns go to the trust.”

“Our contribution to the Sheep River Health Trust is just part of who we are and the culture of our office. It’s what we’re proud of and one of the reasons we love our community.”

The Gordons were both born and raised in the Foothills. “We have been married for 50 years and have been licensed real estate brokers since 1977. We love the Foothills area because we have all the luxuries, culture and entertainment of the city, but with all the benefits of small-town community. It truly is the best of both worlds.”