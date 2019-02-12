Black29 Group , a real estate training, coaching and marketing firm, recently acquired Kathleen Metcalf Team Coaching & Training and rebranded the business to Atlas Real Estate Coaching + Training. This is the fourth acquisition for Black29 Group in the past 12 months.

The company says its goal is to create a complete profile of businesses designed to assist real estate agents and teams in North America.

The company also owns real estate marketing agency Artifakt Digital, recruiting company Pro R.E.A. Staffing and a real estate coaching and event company Goodfellow Coaching.

Atlas offers new coaching programs, online training and interactive traveling workshops designed for real estate leaders and their teams, the company says.

Kathleen Metcalf will serve as president of the newly rebranded firm. Her online training system for real estate assistants, REA 101, will be updated, rebranded and expanded.

Atlas will also host agent-admin workshops throughout the year, designed for team leaders and their admins.