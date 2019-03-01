A new website dedicated to helping real estate-related companies network is offering free memberships for five months.

BisRing is an online platform for any companies involved in real estate, including brokers, salespeople, mortgage brokers, builders, architects, renovation contractors, building material suppliers, property managers, home stagers and more.

“As a property owner and long-time investor in the real estate market I encountered difficulties finding reputable trades, professionals and materials for my real estate projects in multiple cities,” says Akilan Theva, founder and CEO of BisRing, in a news release. “My own frustration prompted me to create a single online platform dedicated for real estate where anyone could get into contact with the resources they needed to easily accomplish their real estate-related tasks. As an engineer by nature, I find ways to solve problems and by introducing BisRing I am solving the everyday frustration of many business owners and real estate owners.” The website is now accepting members from across Ontario and says it plans to include other provinces soon.

The company says clients can sign up to the site and become “ProBisRingers” at no cost. “This will allow new business users to familiarize themselves with this new ground-breaking real estate platform while being able to market their business, generate leads and a lot more,” the company says. “There are no hidden fees or contract, and if a business user chooses to unsubscribe from the services, they could do it any time as they wish.”