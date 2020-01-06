Bill Madder, CEO of the Association of Saskatchewan Realtors (ASR) for the last 19 years, has retired. On Jan. 1, the association amalgamated with the Saskatoon Region Association of Realtors (SRAR) and the Association of Regina Realtors (ARR) to form a new, single provincial association; the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).

The ASR was established in 1949 when a group of real estate brokers came together with the desire to improve professionalism in the industry and create a unified voice for advocacy on real estate issues, says the SRA, which will now carry on the tradition.

Madder came to the organization in 2001 with a wealth of real estate experience, having traded in real estate, served on association boards and committees and led the Brandon Real Estate Board as EO. In 2016, he was awarded the AE Network Award of Excellence by the CREA.

In the years he led the ASR and the Saskatchewan Real Estate Association before it, he has seen many changes, and has helped lead significant progress, says the SRA. Some of the ASR’s significant “wins” over the years include the reduction of education property taxes, changes in legislation that now allows Realtors to incorporate their business and the solidification of relationships that allowed the ASR and Realtor members to work alongside decision makers on important issues like affordable housing initiatives.

For years, the ASR was the education provider for real estate in Saskatchewan. It improved standards and systems for pre-registration training and professional development. In 2011, the ASR established the Quality of Life Legacy Fund, which, to date, has provided close to $200,000 in charitable grants to Saskatchewan organizations.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside Bill for several years. He’s been a great mentor, especially these past few months as he’s introduced me to the many tasks I’ll now take on as the CEO of a provincial association,” says Jason Yochim, CEO of the SRA. “His industry knowledge, love of books and his great sense of humour will be missed in the role as well as in the office. Bill is well respected throughout the industry and beyond, and he’s been a true leader for the ASR.”

“From education to legislation to amalgamation, the ASR has a great history and has been at the forefront of change in the Saskatchewan and Canadian real estate industry. I’m proud to have been a part of that history,” says Madder. “We can look back fondly on those achievements but let’s also look forward to great things ahead. Building on past successes, the next amazing chapter for the new Saskatchewan Realtors Association is about to begin.”