The London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) has named association veteran Bill Madder as CEO for the organization beginning April 20.

“LSTAR is excited to welcome Bill to the association, during a pivotal time for the real estate profession and housing industry,” says Blair Campbell, 2020 LSTAR president. “Bill brings an extensive background in all facets of real estate and is one of the most respected leaders across Canada.”

Madder served as CEO of the Association of Saskatchewan Realtors (ASR) for the last 19 years. He’s been in the real estate industry since 1979, working as a salesperson and broker/sales manager, then serving on association boards and committees. He began his association career as EO of the Brandon Real Estate Board.

In 2016, CREA awarded Madder with the AE (Association Executive) Network Award of Excellence.

Under his leadership, ASR achieved major wins for the profession, including the reduction of education property taxes and legislation changes to allow Realtors to incorporate their business, says LSTAR. He also solidified key government and business relationships, paving the way for ASR and its Realtor members to sit at the table with decision makers on issues impacting the profession, such as housing affordability, LSTAR says.

“As one of the leading real estate associations in Canada, I am looking forward to the opportunity of collaborating closely with members, as we work together to lead LSTAR into the future,” says Madder. “The industry continues to evolve. The highest priority is supporting the membership, who passionately serve people in communities from Strathroy, London, Middlesex County, St. Thomas and Elgin County.”

Madder succeeds John Geha, who served as CEO from 2016 to 2019.