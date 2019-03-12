Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Signature Service, based in Mississauga, Ont., has introduced voice-powered real estate searches to Canada.

Consumers can ask their Alexa or Google Home assistant to help them search for their next home by saying, “Alexa, open real estate;” “Alexa, open Mississauga real estate” or other variations. The home personal assistant will then engage them in a conversation, guiding them through questions such as where they want to live, their budget and the features they want their home to have.

“This is the next evolution of home search using voice activation, and we are proud to be the first to provide this service to homebuyers in Canada,” say Nelson and Maria Goulart, brokers/owners of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Signature Service, in a news release.

“Now, you can ask Alexa or Google Home to find your next home while you are cooking dinner or sitting on your couch. It’s a hands-free experience and easy to use.”

Real Estate and Mississauga Real Estate are free for consumers to use on their Amazon Alexa or Google Home personal assistant devices. Users can make a cursory search based on just a few parameters or search based on several detailed home features. Amazon or Google Home will describe the first three matches and then send an email with a link to all the homes matching the search criteria.

“Voice-powered real estate search also benefits home sellers as their homes will gain more exposure to the larger market as potential buyers use their Amazon and Google personal assistants to find their next home,” says Goulart.

The brokerage partnered with U.S.-based Voiceter Pro to bring the technology to market in Canada.

“Nelson is the technology leader in his market and an industry visionary,” says Miguel Berger, co-founder of Voiceter Pro and a real estate broker. “He understands the future of this business and is providing the right tools at the right time for both consumers and the real estate professionals affiliated with his brokerage.”