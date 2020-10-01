Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Québec, which opened in June, celebrated the opening of its new head office in the Midtown district of Montreal on Sept. 17.

The renovated 1,900-sq.-ft. space at 5329 Ferrier St. is equipped with executive offices, closing rooms, a kitchen and a large boardroom with video conferencing. Furnished by Montreal home decor specialists Ambienti Design and District A, this location will house the management team, as well as the current roster of 16 brokers with room to grow.

“We wanted a space where people feel at home in an up-and-coming area that is easily accessible with plenty of parking,” says Sacha Brosseau, the company’s founder and CEO. “During these challenging times, we have made sure to fully service our brokers from a distance. Now, our growing family has a place they can call home.”

Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, says, “Since Sacha joined our network earlier this year, we have eagerly anticipated his moves to establish the brand in Quebec.”

Brosseau says he plans to take his time to “select the right brokers, which will add to the culture of family.

“My partners and I have been friends for many years and have always counted on one another in good and bad times. This is the culture that we want for our organization. It’s not about what you bring in financially, it’s about what you can add to make the team better,” he says.

The brokerage plans to expand in other areas of the province, but Brosseau says, “I don’t see us ever being over 100 brokers in the whole province. Our goal is to get the right real estate professionals in the right areas, which will offer the best service to their clients, just like the exceptional team of brokers we currently have.”