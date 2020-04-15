A sales rep in Belleville, Ont. is putting his real estate career on hold to help fight the COVID-19 virus on the front lines.

Ben Goheen, a sales rep with The Royle Group at Century Lanthorn Real Estate in Belleville, Ont. is helping his community by re-certifying as a respiratory therapist – a specialized healthcare practitioner that is in high demand during the COVID-19 crisis.

Prior to entering the real estate industry last year, Goheen was a certified respiratory therapist.

He was recently placed in a local hospital.