Becky Zhou Hill of Sutton – Premier heard reports of care facilities in her Surrey, B.C. community running dangerously low on PPE, so she got out her sewing machine and with the help of her 12-year-old daughter, Leah, they have produced more than 300 masks since early April. Zhou Hill is giving them out by donation; so far, they have raised more than $600 for the Surrey Memorial Hospital.

“The demand has been overwhelming!” she says. “I have had seniors, people with asthma, hair salons, care homes and grocery workers in the South Surrey White Rock community as well as nurses and other front-line workers contact me. One lady told me that her mom’s care home only had four days of masks left, so I took on her order.”

Mother and daughter sew day and night whenever they have free time between work and Leah’s homeschooling. Once an order is completed, Becky arranges a time to leave the masks on a table outside for people to pick up intermittently to maintain social distancing.

“Together we can fight this pandemic!” says Zhou Hill. “If we all put our heart and soul together and help one another, we can get over this quicker. I encourage people to come on board and help out, as well as donating to our front-line workers and those in need. One dollar or two does add up. In fact, anything helps, so if anyone has elastic and fabrics laying around in your closet” she would be happy to take them.