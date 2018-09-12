Barry Lebow, broker at Re/Max Ultimate Realty in Toronto, held the 6th annual Realtor in the Park event and celebrated his 50th anniversary in real estate recently.

The event drew 165 Realtors from all over Ontario and the United States. “To date, this event, which I created to raise money for my foundation, has raised approximately $20,000 for Alzheimer’s Research at Baycrest Hospital,” says Lebow.

“The idea of Realtor in the Park was to bring together Realtors who were on various Facebook forums to finally meet. Over the years friendships have developed and referrals have gone out in large numbers. I feel great about pushing to get it started with 35 people the first year,” he says.

Lebow says that although most people would be satisfied with a 50-year career and think of retirement, “I am launching The Senior Team GTA to start my next 50 years in this industry!”