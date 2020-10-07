Century 21 B.J. Roth Realty in Barrie, Ont. hosted the 15th Annual Showcase of Celebrities Golf Tournament in late September and helped raised $42,000 for Easter Seals.

To keep everyone safe and distanced, there was no shotgun start or big dinner afterwards, and the number of volunteers had to be significantly reduced. However, 160 players still enjoyed a beautiful sunny day on the golf course.

A silent auction and live raffle raised more than $3,000, but the team says it was amazed with the number of people who donated to raise funds for essential specialized equipment for Easter Seals kids. They raised enough money to purchase two walkers and two “splashies” (a specialized unit for bathing a child with disabilities).

Although some of the brokerage’s fundraising events had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, the team continuously finds fun, creative and safe ways to give back, earning them the title of No. 1 C21 Easter Seals fundraising company for six consecutive years.

Former Easter Seals ambassador Casey MacKay took part in the event.

“People like Casey MacKay are the reason we continue to support Easter Seals year after year. Easter Seals as an organization makes a difference in the lives of these children with disabilities, and through fundraiser such as this, is able to provide much-needed equipment for the kids,” says Theresa Kerr, broker at Century 21 B.J. Roth Realty.