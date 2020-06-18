The Barrie & District Association of Realtors (BDAR) is donating $7,000 to three local charities to assist in making ends meet at a time when fundraising is difficult. The money will be divided equally between Youth Haven, the Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie and the United Way Simcoe Muskoka.

“Our members, working through the Realtors Care Foundation, are contributing much-needed funds to help provide housing for women, children, youth and the homeless,” says Robin Jones, BDAR president. “This is the time that we come together to help those in need, and right now, local organizations, charities and businesses are hurting. Our association has the ability to step up and help out right here in our communities.”

BDAR held the Support Local campaign, which included a draw for four gift baskets with products and gift cards from local businesses. The baskets ranged in value between $200 and $400. The money raised will go back into the community to support shelter-based charitable organizations.