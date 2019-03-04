Recently the Barrie & District Association of Realtors (BDAR) officially cut the ribbon on new, purpose-built offices.

“Today is more than just a celebration of our new facility – it’s an introduction of BDAR to our community partners,” says Tania Artenosi, 2019 BDAR president. “BDAR is dedicated to providing members services and tools, including a robust Multiple Listing Service system, needed to deliver a high standard of professionalism and better represent the local real estate needs of the community.”

BDAR is one of the area’s largest organizations with more than 1,000 members representing over $2 billion in real estate transactions in Simcoe County in 2018 alone.

The association’s new facility is at 676 Veterans Dr. in Barrie, easily accessible from across the region.

“We are all moved into our new home and are ready to showcase it to members and community partners,” said Artenosi. “Our facility has state-of-the-art technology and modern décor and amenities. It is a member and community training hub with space that can be used by members and the community to gather, share information and connect.”

BDAR’s new facility is available for members and community organizations to rent.