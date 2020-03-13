The Barrie and District Association of Realtors (BDAR) in partnership with the Realtors Care Foundation, recently gave more than $13,000 to shelter-based organizations across The Greater Simcoe Region.

Youth Haven will use the donation to support its efforts to tackle youth homelessness across the region, as well as helping youth become successful adults by providing transitional housing. The other major recipient, Habitat for Humanity Huronia, builds and rehabilitates houses to create affordable housing for families who are caught in the vicious cycle of poverty.

“Real estate professionals are connected to the community with an understanding of the needs and concerns of the residents, businesses and industries in a unique way and it’s important that their voice is heard during government and stakeholder discussions on housing-related matters,” says BDAR president Robin Jones.