The Barrie and District Association of Realtors (BDAR) has elected Robin Jones of Re/Max Hallmark Chay Realty as 2020 president.

“BDAR is a progressive board and will be continuing its momentum in 2020, with continued efforts to strengthen relationships in the community and build new ones. We have (an) impactful line-up of professional development and resources to kick-off the new decade,” says Jones.

Other members of the 2020 Board of Directors are past-president Tania Artenosi, Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Centre and directors John Facey-Crowther, Faris Team Real Estate Brokerage; Jerry Hay, Royal LePage First Contact Realty; Mike Montague, Re/Max Crosstown Realty; Ashley Polischuik, Sutton Group Incentive Realty; Sue MacIntyre, Re/Max Hallmark Chay Realty; Finn Madsen, Re/Max Hallmark Chay Realty; and Chantal Traversy, Exit Lifestyle Realty.

On January 22, BDAR will host Ontario Real Estate Association CEO Tim Hudak to install the 2020 board and give back to the community with a donation of $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity Huronia and just over $3,000 to Barrie’s Youth Haven.