Royal LePage Baird Real Estate in Courtice, Ont., owned by Laurie Baird, joined the Royal LePage network in August. Laurie is supported by her husband Derek Baird, whom she affectionately refers to as her “top salesperson”. Along with broker of record Jennifer Caruk, they manage and operate a family-run business of 20 salespeople in Durham Region. The brokerage was formerly known as MinCom Millennium Realty.

The Bairds follow a long family history within the real estate business, starting with Derek’s grandfather, who practiced in Toronto’s Rosedale area 80 years ago. They launched their own real estate careers back in the late 1980s and opened their first brokerage in 1993 under the MinCom brand. “Laurie and I have survived 31 years together in real estate throughout our 34 years of marriage,” says Derek.

Laurie says, “We are a family-oriented firm with brothers and sisters and grown children all cutting their real estate teeth with us.” The goal now is to harness the young energy emerging within their brokerage to attract new recruits.

Royal LePage Baird services all of Durham, including Bowmanville, Courtice, Oshawa, Whitby, Brooklin, Ashburn, Ajax, Pickering, Port Hope, Cobourg and Port Perry. It specializes in residential development, working with a number of builders throughout the region.