The FIABCI 70th World Congress was held recently in Moscow with the theme “Digital Age of Real Estate” covering the application of blockchain and cryptocurrency in real estate financing. Led by Ontario-based chapter president-elect Aziz Kanjee, the Canadian delegation included directors Margaret Liu and Maria Belkoleva. Kanjee, who has previously served as both a provincial director and board president, was recently elected as vice-president of the Americas Region.

Prior to the World Congress, Kanjee and Belkoleva participated in a Ukraine trade and investment mission in Kiev. Kanjee says Ukraine is a rapidly developing Eastern European country, with construction booming in Kiev. He says there was considerable interest expressed in investing in fiscally sound countries such as Canada. He is proposing a two-way trade familiarization exchange with FIABCI-Ukraine next May, open to developers, architects, investors, government officials, property managers and Realtors.

Kanjee says that English is spoken in the business sector and foreign visitors are warmly welcomed.

FIABCI, the International Real Estate Federation, helps members acquire knowledge, develop networks and optimise business opportunities all over the world. FIABCI is represented by chapters in nearly 50 countries and has five official languages: English, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.