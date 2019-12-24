Aziz Kanjee, the principal and broker of record of International Property Brokers Corp. in Mississauga, Ont. is the newly elected president of the Canadian Chapter of FIABCI, the International Real Estate Federation.

Kanjee also serves as vice-president of FIABCI-Americas Region. He has been involved in commercial and residential real estate, international trade, development, construction, property management, business and franchise management, consulting and real estate brokerage for more than 40 years. He is a Certified International Property Specialist instructor for NAR and CREA as well as a commercial real estate instructor for OREA College and Real Estate Institute of Canada. He has spoken at numerous international conferences, says chapter secretary-general Jerry England.

FIABCI, the International Real Estate Federation founded in 1951 in Paris, is a worldwide business networking organization for all professionals associated with the real estate industry. FIABCI is represented in over 60 countries worldwide. It is the only international real estate federation using five official languages: English, French, German, Japanese and Spanish. The FIABCI World Congress in 2020 is to be held in Manila, Philippines.