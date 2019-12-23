Avison Young’s Vancouver staff contributed landscaping upgrades and painting services for Cedar Cottage Neighbourhood House in East Vancouver as part of the company’s annual Day of Giving. They had help from several local sponsors.

“You have given us inspiration to continue to serve and support those less fortunate and vulnerable in our community,” says a note on the Cedar Cottage Neighbourhood House website. “We often say that what we do at Cedar Cottage gives people hope. Avison Young is now part of our team to make this difference in our community.”