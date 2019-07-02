Martin Dockrill has been promoted to the role of chief operating officer, global operations, by Avison Young. Dockrill has 24 years of commercial real estate experience – all with Avison Young. He most recently served as managing director of the company’s Ontario region. During his career, he has served in management and transactional roles, including brokering more than 10 million square feet of industrial and office space and selling more than $1 billion worth of investment properties, the company says.

In his new role, he will oversee company operations and the work of the executive management team in business service departments, including legal, marketing, research, human resources and IT. In addition, he will lead and manage the day-to-day service aspects of the organization, ensuring that the company adheres to its mission and core values and employs strategies to maximize client satisfaction, the company says.

Mark E. Rose, chair and CEO, Avison Young says, “Since beginning his career with Avison Young as an associate in 1994, Martin has been with us every step of the way, and through every milestone since we began our rapid-growth phase in 2008. For more than two decades, he has played a key role in our Ontario region’s expansion. Furthermore, he has earned respect as one of Ontario’s – and our company’s – leading commercial real estate professionals.”