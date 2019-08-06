Mark Fieder has been named president, Canada of Avison Young.

“We’re thrilled that Mark is going to expand his contributions to the Avison Young family by overseeing and guiding all aspects of our Canadian business,” says Mark E. Rose, chair and CEO of Avison Young. “In this new role, Mark will provide strategic direction covering all real estate activities within our Canadian markets, responding to clients’ and teams’ needs and managing revenue streams. Accordingly, he will guide and mentor our real estate professionals in significant transaction negotiations to maximize return, achieve revenue growth and continuity objectives, and meet the company’s overall strategic development plans. Mark has been – and will continue to be – a model corporate leader and champion of our organization’s culture on both a national and international basis.”

A founding principal of Avison Young, Fieder has been with the company for 30 years and will continue to serve as a member of the firm’s global executive committee which, together with the Board of Directors, contributes to the strategic direction and growth of Avison Young’s international platform. Fieder started his real estate career with Knowlton Realty. Subsequent to his role as a broker, he moved into a leadership role, managing the Toronto operations of Avison Young. In 2010, he received the company’s Award of Excellence and was named Managing Director of the Year.

Rose also announced that Avison Young principal Joe Almeida has been promoted to managing director, Toronto; and principal Ted Davis has been promoted to managing director of the company’s Toronto West office. Both Almeida and Davis will report to Fieder.

“Joe’s and Ted’s promotions reflect their ongoing impressive contributions to Avison Young’s continued growth in the Greater Toronto Area, throughout Southwestern Ontario and across the globe,” says Fieder. “Joe and Ted are true market leaders and we’re thrilled that they are accepting these new challenges. Their experience, work ethic and energy are tremendous assets to our firm and will continue to be embraced by existing and new clients.”

Almeida will assume full responsibility for running the Toronto office. He will also be responsible for recruitment and business development initiatives as the company continues to grow.

Davis joined Avison Young in 2010 as a principal and managing director of the firm’s Southwestern Ontario office based in Cambridge. He and his team started and grew that office from a single partnership to a market leader in the region.