Avison Young held its fifth annual global Day of Giving recently in all of the company’s markets.

“This is our small way of trying to make a big difference in the lives of others who need assistance, often due to no fault of their own,” says chair CEO Mark E. Rose. “As we help initiate change at the grassroots level, we will also be promoting the principles of sustainability through action and partnership.”

The 84 offices participating this year represented a 40-per-cent increase from 2014, when the firm held its inaugural Day of Giving and employees in 60 offices took part.

Each Avison Young office chose its own community volunteer project in consultation with the charity that will receive the assistance. Activities ranged from packing food at food banks; to painting, cleaning and landscaping at youth shelters; to making crafts with senior citizens.