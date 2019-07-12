Avison Young recently acquired its Cambridge, Ont.-based affiliate Ontario Commercial Real Estate Services, now known as Avison Young Commercial Real Estate (Southwestern Ontario).

Ted Davis will continue to serve as managing director of Avison Young’s operations in Southwestern Ontario. He now becomes a principal of Avison Young, along with Ryan Wilkinson, Nick Boertien and John Bar. Fifteen other staff members, including brokers and support staff, also join Avison Young as part of the transaction.

“Southwestern Ontario continues to be a strategic location for Avison Young in Ontario,” says Martin Dockrill, Avison Young principal and COO, global operations. “The region’s knowledge-, service- and technology-based economy, together with its growing population and excellent universities, make the area well-positioned for the world’s new economy.”

Avison Young has six offices in its Ontario region. Avison & Associates was founded in Toronto in 1989 and subsequently became Avison Young in 1996. The firm has since opened Ontario-based offices in Toronto West (1997), Ottawa (2007), Toronto North (2009) and Southwestern Ontario (as an affiliate in 2010), as well as a property management office in downtown Toronto in 2008.