AvenueWest Canada, a Canadian franchise business specializing in managed corporate housing, recently opened its first local office in Toronto. The company is the largest provider of managed corporate housing in the United States.

In a news release, the company says it can be difficult for business travelers to find the professional services and standards they expect in a hospitality solution. According to PhocusWright an international hospitality, travel and tourism research authority, more than 85 per cent of corporate travel policies prohibit their employees from staying in a simple Airbnb hosted rental. These travelers need residential accommodations that are provided through a professionally structured organization like the exclusive rentals available through AvenueWest, the company says.

Toronto native Lisa Shea is leading the new office.

“Lisa Shea and her team come with a strong background in real estate investing, hospitality and customer service,” says Angela Healy, CEO of AvenueWest Global and AvenueWest Canada. “The people that stay in our AvenueWest properties prefer to have the amenities of home and appreciate that it is a less transient environment than what they would find in a hotel,” says Shea. The cost to stay in an AvenueWest property is also typically less expensive per night than staying in a hotel, and our guests enjoy having a full-size kitchen, an in-unit full-size washer/dryer and larger living space.”

AvenueWest properties feature month-to-month furnished rental options, pet-friendly properties, accommodations with one to four bedrooms, condos, townhomes, single-family homes and serviced apartments. “Our goal is to match high-quality tenants with high-quality properties every day,” Shea says. “Equally as important, our end-to-end property management solutions provide a best-in-class asset protection program for investors and property owners, so they can rest easy knowing their property is being taken care of.”