Regina Realtors, long-time supporters of the North Central Family Centre (NCFC), say they see the difference the centre is making in the lives of many youth and they want to continue being part of that success.

Since 2006, The Association of Regina Realtors (ARR) has provided annual sponsorship of the NCFC. In 2019, the ARR once again donated $5,000.

The ARR’s support this year will go towards the NCFC Boys’ Leadership Program and Youth Empowerment Program to help provide equipment needed for youth to enter the workforce while, at the same time, making a difference in their community.

“Year after year, we hear about the amazing work being done by the North Central Family Centre,” says Dave Markus, ARR president. “It’s organizations like this that make our community a great place to live and work, and I couldn’t be prouder to support the work NCFC does.”