Association of Regina Realtors CEO Gord Archibald is retiring on Jan. 1 after 26 years in the industry.

Recently association staff, real estate professionals, business partners, politicians and family came together to celebrate his career. An expert in governance, Archibald took pride in grooming directors and board presidents of his association into successful leaders, says the association in a news release. He remained active in the business community throughout his career, serving on the Regina Chamber of Commerce for several years, including a year as board chair, as well as in the political community, where he formed relationships with leaders at all levels of government, says the association.

Archibald’s dedication to community is evident by the long-term support the ARR showed under his direction for organizations like the North Central Family Centre in Regina, Salvation Army, University of Regina Scholarship Program, Realtors Citizenship Award for Grade 8 Regina students and many more.

“Saskatchewan real estate is better for having had Gord in the industry spanning the past three decades,” says Jason Yochim, CEO of the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA), which will launch on Jan. 1 as the result of the amalgamation of ARR, the Saskatoon Region Association of Realtors (SRAR) and the Association of Saskatchewan Realtors (ASR).

“I have had the opportunity to work with Gord for many years and he’s played a major role in getting our industry to where it is today, through collaboration, innovation and level-headed business sense,” says Yochim. “His dedication to the industry is evident by the previous failed attempts he’s made to retire, but he kept coming back to ensure the amalgamation into a single provincial association was a success. He’s always looked out for what’s in the best interest of the members, the industry and the community.”

Archibald expects to enjoy a retirement filled with travel, his beloved White Sox baseball and time with family and friends, says the association.

“It has indeed been a privilege to work within such a dynamic and changing industry over the past 26 years,” says Archibald. “I am personally thankful for all the support from members, our industry partners across Canada and our local community partners over the years – it has certainly been exceptional. I am sure that the association will continue to evolve to provide the best possible service to Realtor members locally and in turn their clients.”

Archibald received the 2017 CREA Association Executives Network Award of Excellence and was inducted into the ARR Centennial Builders’ Hall of Fame in 2019.