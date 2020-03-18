Asif Khan of Re/Max Prime Properties in Markham, Ont. has been named Single Office Re/Max Broker/Owner of the Year for Canada. The award honours successful broker/owners who have demonstrated outstanding business performance in 2019. This is the first time Khan has received this award after being honoured as Rookie Broker/Owner of the Year in 2017.

“It’s a tremendous honour to receive this prestigious award,” says Khan. “As a real estate professional with Re/Max, I am fully committed to helping my agents, their clients and consumers achieve their dreams in real estate. I am extremely proud of this recognition and it’s an honour to be surrounded by an incredibly supportive team. This award belongs to all of us. It’s a reflection of the high level of care they have towards their clients.”

Khan, a Markham resident since 1978, has been a real estate professional with Re/Max since 2006. Re/Max Prime Properties was founded in 2015. It has 25 Realtors specializing in residential and commercial real estate.

Kahn has also earned the Re/Max Hall of Fame Award, the Re/Max Lifetime Achievement Award and the Diamond Award for sales excellence.

He also actively supports The SickKids Foundation, ranking as a top donor annually.