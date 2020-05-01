Myra Stewart, EO of the Sudbury Real Estate Board retired on April 30 after serving the board for more than 25 years.

“Myra has been an esteemed and significant contributor to the success of the Sudbury Real Estate Board for over 25 years,” says the board in a news release. “Myra has led the organization through great progress and successes. Myra has played a key role in growing our membership while successfully navigating industry changes and adaptations. Myra is well respected within the Realtor community, not only in Sudbury but across the province.”

Ashley Sauve has been named EO of the board.

Sauve holds a broker license and was an award-winning Realtor, the board says. She is a former president of the board.

“Ashley’s extensive knowledge of the real estate industry coupled with her proven leadership make her a great fit,” says the board. It says she has “made significant gains in advocacy and has a proven track record of building strong industry relationships.”

Sauve says, “I am eager and well-prepared to step into this role thanks to the mentorship and leadership Myra has provided. I plan to follow in the steps of such an accomplished and successful executive officer with pride and ambition.”