“A lot of landlords from the GTA or Montreal rent out their properties with appliances and include them in the lease and rent. But it can be very cumbersome to manage for the landlord if one of the appliances breaks down and they need to call a repairman or change it,” says Charlotte Malaurie, residential national director at April.

The appliance warranty is available under a three-appliance plan for $134 or a five-appliance plan for $189. If the appliance is not repairable, the landlord can buy a new one from a catalogue at discounted price.