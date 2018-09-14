Antonio Bellano has joined Avison Young in Vancouver as principal and practice leader, B.C. project management. He will focus on expanding the firm’s project management service line offering throughout B.C. and beyond, the company says. He brings more than 20 years of commercial real estate experience to Avison Young, most recently as vice president of property development with Gateway Casinos & Entertainment.

“We are committed to building out the broadest-based, most client-focused project management service line in Canada, and Antonio will play a significant role in accelerating this mandate across and beyond B.C.,” says Michael Keenan, Avison Young principal and managing director of the company’s Vancouver office. “Antonio has hands-on experience in more than $1 billion of new builds, renovations, refurbishments and special projects, and he has deep and strong industry relationships.”

During his career, Bellano has overseen the project management, development, planning and delivery of resort, hotel, restaurant, retail and casino properties in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, including tenant-improvement and new-construction projects. Prior to joining Gateway, he held executive, construction, project management, asset management and real estate development management and consultant positions in Metro Vancouver and Washington state with SilverBirch Hotels & Resorts, Joey Restaurant Group, Wyndham Worldwide, New Generation Construction and Intrawest Resort Club Group. Before entering the commercial real estate industry, he was a principal with his family’s ceramic-tile importing and wholesale sales business.