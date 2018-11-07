The annual Bradford Children’s Charity Fund Golf Tournament, founded by Luis Moniz, a sales rep at Century 21 Heritage Group in Bradford, Ont., recently took place to benefit Praveen Sritharan, a 12-year-old boy with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). It is a genetic disorder that causes muscles to get progressively weaker and degenerate; it is a severe form of Muscular Dystrophy. There are approximately 300,000 living with this disease worldwide. Those with DMD experience a lack of motor skills development, learning disabilities and difficulty walking that could lead to loss of the ability altogether.

The event raised $14,000, which will go towards helping Praveen get the assistance he needs, and to modify a vehicle to make it accessible.

“Without community support, a day like this could never have been made possible,” says Moniz.