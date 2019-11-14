Annette Denk, a 2019 Re/Max Hall of Fame winner who has 25 years of real estate experience, has joined cloud-based eXp Realty. She will continue to work in the Kelowna and area market.

“We approached Annette because of her reputation for excellent work, and then we discovered her awesome attitude, intelligent strategies and extreme work ethic,” says Phil Hahn, real estate entrepreneur and eXp Realty shareholder. “Annette’s proven success in every market she’s worked – she was consistently a top 10-per-cent performer in Vancouver and in the top two per cent in North America with a former brokerage – clearly indicates that she’ll be at the top of the pack with eXp Realty.”

In a news release, Denk says, “Kelowna attracts people from all over the world, and with the tools and technologies available through eXp Realty, I can continue to deliver an extraordinary real estate experience for this rapidly growing community.”