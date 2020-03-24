Royal LePage Coast Capital Realty on Vancouver Island has added Anne Tanner to its team as EVP of commercial leasing and sales.

Broker/owner Sean Burns says the addition “will help to further establish Royal LePage Coast Capital Realty as a dominant commercial player across Vancouver Island.”

Tanner has been in the real estate industry for 18 years, starting her career in downtown Vancouver. In 2008 she returned to her hometown Victoria as managing director for Cushman Wakefield, to establish the brokerage on Vancouver Island. Some of her current and past clients include Tri-Eagle Developments, Jawl Properties, HRT International, Bentall Kennedy LLP, Concert Properties, Investors Group and many more small and large commercial landlords, the company says.