Angelique Haysom is the newest member of the Century 21 Dome management team, joining Nolan Tabashniuk and Brent Ackerman as co-owners of the Regina brokerage.

Haysom has been with the brokerage for two years. A Saskatchewan native, she says her aim is to continue to train and strengthen its team. “I look forward to dedicating my time to helping our agents and improving our business processes. I am up for the challenges the industry and market present. Bring on 2019!” she says.

“Brent and I are very excited to have Angelique join our management team. She is a natural leader and her energy brightens everyone’s day,” says Tabashniuk, C21 Dome COO.

The brokerage has 89 sales reps and was ranked No. 6 by units sold for Century 21 Canada in 2018.