Angela Boyle, broker/owner at Royal LePage Parkwood Realty in Bathurst, N.B., has been named female entrepreneur of the year by the Bathurst Chamber of Commerce.

Each year nominations from across Northern New Brunswick are put before the selection committee for consideration against criteria including measures of business success over the past year.

“I’ve been in this business for 25 years and took over ownership at Royal LePage Parkwood Realty three years ago during a period of fierce competition and admittedly some setbacks,” says Boyle. “Now, it’s great to see all the hard work and solid business strategy coming to fruition – I am humbled and honoured to have this recognition coming from my community.”