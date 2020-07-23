In May, REM reported that when Dillon’s Small Batch Distillers converted part of its operation to producing hand sanitizer and disinfectant, Andrew Kerr of Sutton Group – Old Mill Realty in Toronto stepped up to help distribute the sanitizer and disinfectants to healthcare professionals as well as microbreweries and take-out restaurants.

Kerr has continued his volunteer work with Dillon’s, making multiple trips to the distillery to load his truck with nearly 4,000 bottles of hand sanitizer. He has facilitated more than 300 pickups from his home garage. Healthcare workers, police, firefighters and others have come to rely on this donated supply, especially after the phase-out of a free delivery service that had been provided by an automotive company. After months of the COVID-19 pandemic, reserves of sanitizer at hospitals and other organizations have dwindled. As well, businesses are reopening while adhering to government guidelines, including the use of hand sanitizer.

“I have collaborated with Whitney Rorison, hospitality manager at Dillon’s Distillery, to develop an ever-changing distribution process, which now has me conducting pickups out of my garage, while continuing to be available for my real estate clients,” says Kerr. “I have dedicated pickup days once or twice a week with a six- to eight-hour window. I try to pre-schedule appointments to ensure they are contactless and safe. Special pickup arrangements continue to be available as needed.”

To date, Dillon’s has donated over 60,000 large, 750ml bottles to approximately 1,500 hospitals of all types, first responders and their respective organizations as well as long-term care homes, shelters and restaurants.

“One of my favourite aspects of volunteering has been spending time with Geoff Dillon and learning the science behind the product and steps involved in taking it from ‘grain to garage’,” says Kerr. “It’s been very interesting to watch the product evolution. The first few batches they produced were 80 per cent alcohol-antiseptic and people could add a small amount of moisturizer such as aloe vera. Now, the solution is being made in accordance with the World Health Organization and includes both glycerine and hydrogen peroxide.”

Dillon’s hand sanitizer is also available for sale to the general public and can be purchased via its online store.