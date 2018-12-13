Andrew Galvin, a salesperson with Re/Max Eastern Realty, received special recognition from the Peterborough (Ont.) Regional Health Centre (PRHC) Foundation recently when he was formally recognized as a governor emeriti.

During Galvin’s nine-year tenure as a director of the foundation board, he helped raise millions of dollars for the equipment and technology to support world-class patient care across the region. The board unanimously nominated him as a governor emeriti. In the 39-year history of the PRHC Foundation, only 14 former board members have been bestowed the special honour.