Andrew Dean and Anthony Falcioni of the A-Team North Bay, Century 21 Blue Sky Region Realty, recently made a $5,000 donation to the North Bay, Ont. YMCA for support during COVID-19.

In January, the two agents, in partnership with the YMCA, announced the establishment of the Get Fit Challenge, which would raise money for the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign to help send local in-need kids to the YMCA Summer Camp. Twelve dads joined the challenge with the goal of losing 200 lbs. collectively. The A-Team North Bay pledged a $10 donation for every pound lost.

Unfortunately, the challenge had to be put on hold with the fitness facility closures due to the virus, but that did not stop the team from giving back. The team’s donation will help the YMCA continue to support the community through emergency childcare, online offerings and more.

“While the YMCA might not be able to open its doors at this time, we wanted to do what we could to ensure they can continue to help keep our community safe, healthy and connected,” says Dean.

“A lot of people of the community count on the YMCA for assistance, and we are so happy to be able to help with this,” adds Falcioni.

The Get Fit Challenge has plans to return next year.