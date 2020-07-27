Andre Malenfant
Andre Malenfant

Moncton’s Andre Malenfant will lead the New Brunswick Real Estate Association (NBREA) as president for a two-year term from 2020 to 2022. Malenfant succeeds Saint John Realtor Sheila Henry.

Malenfant, a sales manager with Exit Realty Associates, has served on the NBREA Board of directors since 2014. In that time, he served as a director, 2nd and 1st vice president.

He has a degree in social work and 19 years of experience in real estate.

The NBREA installed a new board of directors for the 2020/2021 year at the virtual Annual General Meeting consisting of both current and new members:

  • Past president: Sheila Henry, Saint John
  • 1st vice president: Brad Thomas, Fredericton
  • 2nd vice president: Sherry Sheldrick, Saint John
  • Secretary/Treasurer: Vicki Carr, Moncton
  • Director: France Pelletier, Valley
  • Director: Michelle Roy, Fredericton
  • Director: Corey Breau, Saint John
  • Director: Melanie Daley, Northern
  • Director: Ryan Davison, Moncton
  • Director: Robert Stewart, Northern
  • Public appointee: Lia Daborn
  • Public appointee: Erin Hardy

