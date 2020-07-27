Moncton’s Andre Malenfant will lead the New Brunswick Real Estate Association (NBREA) as president for a two-year term from 2020 to 2022. Malenfant succeeds Saint John Realtor Sheila Henry.

Malenfant, a sales manager with Exit Realty Associates, has served on the NBREA Board of directors since 2014. In that time, he served as a director, 2nd and 1st vice president.

He has a degree in social work and 19 years of experience in real estate.

The NBREA installed a new board of directors for the 2020/2021 year at the virtual Annual General Meeting consisting of both current and new members: