Moncton’s Andre Malenfant will lead the New Brunswick Real Estate Association (NBREA) as president for a two-year term from 2020 to 2022. Malenfant succeeds Saint John Realtor Sheila Henry.
Malenfant, a sales manager with Exit Realty Associates, has served on the NBREA Board of directors since 2014. In that time, he served as a director, 2nd and 1st vice president.
He has a degree in social work and 19 years of experience in real estate.
The NBREA installed a new board of directors for the 2020/2021 year at the virtual Annual General Meeting consisting of both current and new members:
- Past president: Sheila Henry, Saint John
- 1st vice president: Brad Thomas, Fredericton
- 2nd vice president: Sherry Sheldrick, Saint John
- Secretary/Treasurer: Vicki Carr, Moncton
- Director: France Pelletier, Valley
- Director: Michelle Roy, Fredericton
- Director: Corey Breau, Saint John
- Director: Melanie Daley, Northern
- Director: Ryan Davison, Moncton
- Director: Robert Stewart, Northern
- Public appointee: Lia Daborn
- Public appointee: Erin Hardy