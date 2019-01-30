The third annual Lip Sync Battle hosted by Amy Layton of Royal LePage NRC Realty in Niagara Falls, Ont. brought in $6,400 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. Proceeds were directed to Women’s Place of South Niagara, an organization that provides support services and shelter to women and children experiencing abuse.

While 120 guests looked on, eight volunteer performers competed against each other in battles of two, over three rounds, with winners of each battle determined by audience applause.

“It was so close after the final performances that our MC asked the audience three times to clap for their champion,” says Layton. “He then tried to encourage a representative from Women’s Place of South Niagara to make the decision and she was happily unwilling to take on that responsibility!”

This event has now raised $13,200 since its inception in 2016. “I’m a firm believer that we need to support our neighbours wherever it is that we live and work. It’s important to be there for each other and not be afraid to do something in your community where you see a need,” says Layton.