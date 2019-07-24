Cory Wosnack, Avison Young principal and managing director of the company’s Edmonton region, recently announced the hiring of industry veterans Amit Grover and Jandip Deol.

Grover and Deol are now principals of Avison Young. Based in Edmonton, they will continue to work as a team, focusing on launching and growing the company’s multi-family real estate practice in the Alberta Capital District and beyond. They bring to Avison Young a combined 25-plus years of commercial real estate experience with Colliers International in Edmonton, where Grover was a senior vice-president and Deol was a vice-president.

“Through the last decade, Amit and Jandip have seen a number of trends occur in the Edmonton multi-family market, from the condo conversion boom of 2006 and the plethora of new suburban development in 2014 to the vertical downtown core developments being announced today,” says Wosnack. “Having worked with private investors of every size, medium-sized and large-scale REITs and pension funds, they truly understand every facet of the Alberta multi-family market, regardless of the economic climate. Jandip’s unique skill set combines extensive tax knowledge and analytical skills with a real estate background to provide his clients with an optimal sales experience.”

During his career, Grover has been directly involved in the sale of more than 5,000 apartment units and 25 acres of infill and suburban land across Alberta, the company says. His total asset sales to date exceed $600 million. Over the course of his career, Deol has been involved in the analysis and sale of more than 3,900 apartment units and $510 million of multi-family real estate in the province.