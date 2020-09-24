When Amanda Mitchell saw the success of Royal LePage colleague Lindsey Edward’s “Flocked 4 Shelter” fundraiser in Cobourg, Ont., she knew the event could be a huge hit in her Kamloops, B.C., community as well.

In just two months, Mitchell’s own “Flock a Friend 4 Shelter” raised $5,700 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation, 100 per cent of which was directed to the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter in Kamloops.

In exchange for a donation, a flock of 12 bright pink flamingoes are delivered to the front lawn of an unsuspecting neighbour. The recipient is then encouraged to “flock it forward” by making their own donation and sending the flamingoes onto their next address.

“This event has the capacity to raise so much critical awareness and funds for our local women’s shelters and, coincidently, it’s also perfectly suited for these COVID times,” says Mitchell. “Everything is arranged online and donors get the fun of surprising their friends and family to mark a special occasion or just to bring a smile to their faces. The reactions have been incredible!”